Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial to Update Successful Book Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up

A bestselling financial advice book by Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial—Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up—will soon be updated with even more refined content following a successful run on Amazon.

After being released in December 2017, the book quickly became a success online; in fact, it immediately climbed up Amazon’s Hot New Releases list for books on retirement planning. The book’s success led to three book reprints. Now, Small looks forward to adding even more value to his award-winning book by creating an updated version of it.

Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up stands out in the financial advice space for offering permanent financial solutions designed to benefit everyday families, investors, working Americans, and advisors who wish to increase their retirement earnings. The book also offers readers an inside look at how Wall Street operates, as well as how stock market investing works today.

The book, published by Advisors’ Academy Press, is ultimately designed to educate investors of all experience levels on the pitfalls associated with the financial planning world. With the book’s help, readers can avoid devastating financial losses simply by tapping into today’s biggest income generation and investment opportunities.

Along with being an award-winning author, Small has made appearances on multiple national radio and television shows on such stations as Fox Business, CNBC, and Fox News. In addition, as the president of Arbor Financial Services of Florida, Inc., Small has strategically assisted thousands of investors in developing master investment plans that will fuel their income streams and thus enable them to fully enjoy retirement.

In addition to providing expertise in the areas of retirement planning and Individual Retirement Account or 401(k) rollovers, Small offers services such as legacy and estate planning, as well as life insurance. Clients also seek Small for guidance with tax planning and investment management.

