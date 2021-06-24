Five Iron Golf Appoints Kimberly Grant to Board of Directors

Urban Golf Company Adds 25-Year Hospitality Industry Veteran to Leadership Team.

Five Iron Golf, a brand that prides itself on pushing the boundaries of traditional golf by simultaneously exceeding the needs of core golfers, entertainment enthusiasts, and everyone in between, announces today the addition of Kimberly Grant as its newest Board of Directors member. This board placement was supported by the companys collaboration with North Castle Partners and Women on Boards (WOB) Project, signaling another step towards diversifying gender on boards and creating inclusive board selection ecosystems.

Five Iron was first introduced to the mission of Women On Boards (WOB) Project, a nonprofit with the purpose of empowering women business leaders and improving diversity and inclusion at the board of directors level across consumer brands, through their private equity partner North Castle Partners who is committed to furthering board diversity amongst their portfolio. Grant is the companys third female board member as they continue to further gender diversity in its boardroom.

North Castle was connected with WOB Project over a year ago and the mission of the organization propelled our team to join forces and work in partnership to jumpstart change in the board ecosystem, said Jon Canarick, Managing Partner of North Castle Partners. Kimberly is the perfect fit for Five Iron, bringing tremendous experience with both a strong financial and hospitality voice that will be an incredible asset to the company and we are so happy for her to lend her expertise to Five Iron in the companys next chapter.

At WOB Project we are thrilled to see the process in work, knowing that it will take our entire community within the consumer company space to overhaul the board placement process, said Cassie Nielsen, Executive Director of the Women On Boards Project. We are honored that North Castle has been a strong advocate for gender diversity in the boardroom and we are excited to see this successful match come to life with Kimberly joining Five Iron.

An accomplished F500 public company director and Chief Executive, Grant brings over 25 years of hospitality industry experience and strong orientation in operations and finance. Her career as a board member and chief executive shows extensive experience in key areas such as deal negotiation, capital raising, merger and acquisition execution, strategic growth execution and interacting with the global investment community. Grant formerly served as the CEO of José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup for six years, and the COO and President of Ruby Tuesday restaurants for twenty-one years. She currently serves as co-sponsor and Chief Strategy Officer of Fast Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition corporation, which since August 2020 has completed a series of two, 200+ million initial public offerings [FST.U & FZT.U].

The entertainment, sports, and hospitality industries are areas that I am most passionate about and Five Iron immediately seemed like a great fit for me, said Kimberly Grant, Five Iron Golf, Board Member. I am thrilled to join a company and a progressive private equity sponsor like North Castle Partners that prioritizes diversity and am glad to be connected with WOB Project and their network of accomplished women business leaders driving change in the board process.

About Five Iron Golf



Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Irons golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, with new locations coming to Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh in the summer of 2021. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com.

About North Castle Partners



North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer-driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. North Castle is a hands-on, value-added investor in high-growth, middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) nutrition, (iii) beauty & personal care, (iv) consumer health, and (v) home & leisure sectors, among others. North Castle’s current portfolio includes well-known brands such as Barrys Bootcamp, Echelon Fit, HydroMassage, Encore Vet Group, VitaCup, Inc., Maya Kaimal Foods, Windham Mountain Resort, Full Swing Golf, The Escape Game, ProSupps, Sparx Hockey, Mack Weldon, CR Fitness, Vital Nutrients, EWC Growth, Five Iron Golf, Strengthen Lengthen and Tone (SLT), Brooklyn Boulders, and Turnbridge. Prior portfolio company holdings include SmartyPants, Atkins Nutritionals, Contigo, Curves International, Jenny Craig, Doctors Best, Octane Fitness, Cascade Helmets, Mineral Fusion, gloProfessional, Equinox Fitness, EAS, Enzymatic Therapy, CRC Health Group, Doctor’s Dermatologic Formula, Naked Juice Company, Flatout Flatbread, and Avalon Organics / Alba Botanicals. North Castle partners with management to bring a wide range of strategic and operational capabilities to build world-class companies by unlocking the exponential power of full potential partnerships. North Castle is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit www.northcastlepartners.com.

About Women on Boards Project



Women on Boards (WOB) Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on consumer company boards while also expanding diversity including race, ethnicity, age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, and gender fluidity. The Project is inspiring a game-changing movement to provide women access to seats at the board table while working in partnership with a consortium of industry leaders in venture capital and private equity to diversify their respective boards portfolios. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com.

