Maria L.H. Lewis, Chief Diversity Officer, Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP to Speak at TKG’s Improving Diversity and Inclusion LIVE Webcast

As Faegre Drinkers chief diversity officer, Maria Lewis provides vision and leadership for promoting and instilling a firm culture that builds, values and supports diversity and inclusion. In partnership with firm leadership, Maria serves as the champion for the firms overall diversity and inclusion initiatives by developing and facilitating strategies, decision making, priority setting and actions necessary to advance diversity and inclusion at all levels. She also serves the firms clients by providing litigation counsel on challenging employment issues in the workplace and conducting corporate training programs to improve workplace culture and reduce legal risks.

As racial justice and gender equity become two of the top issues that concern employees across the globe, human resources departments in many organizations are taking steps to improve their workplace diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies. Many companies are now realizing the importance of D&I in boosting creativity and productivity in todays workforce. However, many organizations still fail to achieve their D&I goals.

Indeed, intention is not enough. Practitioners and business leaders who want to truly transform their organization should make sure that they employ strategies that will drive results.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will provide some of the best D&I practices which business leaders can apply within their organizations. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the biggest mistakes that need to be avoided.

 Emerging Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Trends



 Risk Issues and Challenges



 Best D&I Practices



 Biggest Mistakes to Avoid



 Gen Z and D&I: What Lies Ahead

