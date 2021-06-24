Fermin Colindres Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Accounting

LOS ANGLES, CA, June 24, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Fermin Colindres has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With over 20 years of experience in accounting and tax preparation, Mr. Colindres has found tremendous success as the co-founder and co-owner of J and C Solutions since 2002. Based in Los Angeles, J and C Solutions currently consists of 150 accountants who perform a wide range of services, such as accounting, bookkeeping, tax return preparation and notary public services for small businesses as well as individuals. The company also specializes in immigration services, such as bestowing citizenship and making visa adjustments.

As a native of Guatemala, helping fellow immigrants obtain green cards fills Mr. Colindres with a great sense of pride. Prior to co-founding J and C Solutions, he thrived as the co-founder and chief financial officer of a nonprofit known as the Guatemalan Unity Information Agency (GUIA). The organization’s mission is to help the Guatemalan community stay informed about new government policies that impact immigrants.

Though his team has grown significantly, Mr. Colindres continues to work 10-hour days, six days per week. He attributes the success of his company to the crucial experience he acquired while working for Citibank. Mr. Colindres’ former superior and colleagues were also extremely supportive of his longtime goal to start his own business.

