Kristine Nash Finklea Reflects On a Successful Career in Interior Design

DENTON, TX, June 24, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kristine Nash Finklea has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As an expert in design, Ms. Finklea has always possessed a knack for utilizing antiques in her art. In 1985, she established Kristi Finklea Interiors, formerly known as Antique Environments. She has also found success as an art teacher. Ms. Finklea earned a Master of Arts in painting and art education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Ms. Finklea developed an interest in design in high school. She always had an eye for antiques and regularly bought and sold them. After graduating, she created art to sell to offset the cost of her schooling. After a friend noticed the level of attention and detail of her home, she was contracted to furnish an office building in Dallas with antiques. She subsequently left her teaching position, took every design and antiques job that was available to her, and began her business.

Ms. Finklea attributes her success as a designer to her expertise in color and proportion, her love of travel, and her knowledge of the building process. She partnered with an established builder on four high end homes which she designed and they sold.

Ms. Finklea is proud to have formed personal relationships with her clients over the course of the past 36 years. She is a regular contributor to various charities and organizations. She is presently working with a young, very talented girl with various types of painting and art mediums.

Highlights of Ms. Finklea’s career were having her pen and ink drawing selected for a book representing Texas artists for the Bicentennial and living and studying art and architecture in Italy with professors from UCLA and 27 artists from around the U.S.A.

