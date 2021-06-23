Matrix New World Engineering, President, Receives First-Ever ‘Salute To Women In Construction’ Award

This recognition highlights the recipients exemplary achievements in the world of construction and infrastructure advocacy. They came from the worlds of construction, engineering and design, heavy construction and our labor community.

Upon her acceptance of the award, Jayne Warne PE, President, Matrix stated, I sincerely want to thank the New Jersey Alliance for Action for recognizing me in their first ever Salute to Women in Construction. It is an honor to receive this acknowledgement and to share the stage with our First Lady, Tammy Snyder Murphy, and the other award recipients.

My journey started in 1990, when my husband, Dennis Petrocelli, PG, and I formed Matrix New World Engineering. Over the past 30 years, I have been humbled by the caliber of staff I work with, the magnitude and impact of our projects and the enormous trust our clients place in us. This success would not have been possible without each and every one of you.

Lastly, I would like to use this platform to restate my dedication and passion for attracting young women to the engineering and STEM fields. It is an exciting time to be involved in this profession and the opportunities are limitless. Again, thank you for this prestigious award.

The award was presented on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Forsgate Country Club, Monroe Township, NJ. This event marked the Alliance for Actions first in-person event in over a year.

About Jayne Warne



Warne is a born leader and , in addition to this award, received international recognition when she won SILVER, Female Entrepreneur of the Year, STEVIE Awards (2018), was named one of the Best 50 Women in Business NJBIZ (2011), Finalist ,Ernst & Youngs Entrepreneur of the Year  (2011) and Small Business Person of the Year (2002).

Her successes have not gone unnoticed. In 2021, Jayne was profiled in NJBIZ, a lead business journal in New Jersey, https://bit.ly/3vpKXlO; in both 2021 and 2018 respectively, Jayne was featured in lead articles by ROI-NJ, a top business newspaper in New Jersey, https://bit.ly/35hWB7X and https://bit.ly/2xe4Gwd, and quoted in the 2018 Engineering Roundtable, https://bit.ly/2ozy6h9 by Commerce magazine, the flagship publication of the Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey.

The firm has garnered numerous accolades such as being ranked in the Inc. 5000 (2014), named Business of the Year (2010) and selected one of New Jerseys Finest Companies (2004).

About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is becoming an indispensable measure of success.

Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) matrixneworld dot com

