Harvey M. Kagan, Esq., Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, June 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Harvey M. Kagan, Esq., with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Kagan celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

An esteemed attorney with more than 50 years of experience to his name, Mr. Kagan has excelled with his private practice, Harvey Kagan, Attorney at Law, in Carmel, Indiana since 1988. Serving clients in an array of practice areas, including estate planning and real estate law, he was previously active as an associate for Montague M. Oliver Junior Associates in Anderson, Indiana. Mr. Kagan also worked for himself for several years prior to establishing his current practice.

Additionally, Mr. Kagan garnered a stellar reputation for his work ethic as the Indiana deputy attorney general for nearly 10 years after obtaining his law degree. Hired in 1972, he successfully collected a great number of debts for the state of Indiana. Apart from his important body of legal work, Mr. Kagan briefly worked as a legal editor for Bobbs-Merrill Company in Indianapolis.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Mr. Kagan proudly volunteered his time and expertise as a librarian for the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation between 1984 and 1994. He also contributed to the board of directors for the Hamilton County Neighbor Development in Indiana from 2008 to 2020. Additionally, Mr. Kagan remains affiliated with the Jewish service organization, B’nai B’rith International.

To prepare for his legal profession, Mr. Kagan earned an undergraduate degree, a Master of Business Administration and law degree at Indiana University in 1962, 1964 and 1970, respectively. He has been admitted to practice by the Indiana State Bar Association. Moreover, Mr. Kagan has represented cases before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, the Supreme Court of the United States and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Backed by several industry-related organizations, Mr. Kagan has been a member of the American Bar Association and the Indianapolis Bar Association, all of which have been instrumental in his career. A celebrated Marquis listee, he has been featured in the 63rd edition of Who’s Who in America and the sixth and 10th editions of Who’s Who in American Law. Looking toward the future, Mr. Kagan hopes to cement his legacy as an extraordinary legal professional in the Indianapolis region.

