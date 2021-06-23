Sgt. David W. Jordan has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

DENTON, TX, June 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sgt. David W. Jordan has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Sgt. Jordan, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has found success as the co-owner of the Patriot Sandwich Company, a military-themed sandwich shop, in Denton, Texas, since 2020. For this role, he manages payroll, marketing and catering. Notably, the proceeds from Sgt. Jordan’s restaurant go towards a local nonprofit he established, We Got Your Six, which assists homeless veterans.

Sgt. Jordan founded the aforementioned charity due to his own experiences with homelessness after his twelve years of service. His challenging experience motivated him to serve as an advocate for other veterans in need. Bearing a longstanding passion for the military, many of Sgt. Jordan’s family members have also led careers in the service.

Sgt. Jordan opened Patriot Sandwich Company with the goal of providing a sense of community and honor to service members both locally and abroad. When creating the menu, he gave sandwiches military-inspired names, such as Private Meatball, In the Trenches and Fire in the Hole. Sgt. Jordan’s restaurant was named among the “Best New Restaurants of Denton County” by Murray Media Group in 2020.

