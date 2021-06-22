William Stuart Gatley, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

PHOENIX, AZ, June 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present William Stuart Gatley, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Gatley celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Reaching the pinnacle of his career in 1997 with the establishment of G&G Acoustics Inc. in Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Gatley has served as President of the aforementioned business during which he specialized in the design, development, manufacture and worldwide sale of a Reference Sound Source. Beginning his career in the late 1950s, he worked for the Jersey Production Research Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Coffeen, Gatley, and Associates, in Mission, Kansas, and the Portable Products Division of Motorola, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Garnering a reputation for his skills as the Manager of Mechanical Engineering Research, Dr. Gatley advanced to the position of Chief Mechanical Engineer with Motorola Government Electronics Group, Phoenix, AZ.

Furthermore, Dr. Gatley flourished in academia as a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Missouri – Rolla between 1966 and 1979. Beyond his primary responsibilities, he consulted with research laboratories of the Ford Motor Company and General Motors Corporation. Dr. Gatley continues to consult part-time in retirement for various organizations.

In his formative years, Dr. Gatley earned the Eagle Scout award and developed a life-long interest in mechanics and automobiles, including three vintage automobiles that he restored over the course of several years. He pursued a formal education at Princeton University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public and International Affairs in 1954. He continued his academic efforts with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis in 1956 and 1957, respectively.

Dr. Gatley served in the U.S. Army between 1957 and 1965 before receiving an honorable discharge. He graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Purdue University in 1967. Dr. Gatley has been registered as a Professional Engineer in the state of Missouri since 1966.

Dr. Gatley was also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the American Society of Engineering Education and the Institute of Noise Control Engineering. As a leader in his community, he taught on behalf of Junior Achievement in 1989. Moreover, he co-authored “Noise Control for Engineers” in 1980 and published numerous articles on the topics of noise control and vibration. Dr. Gatley was additionally active as a presenter of seminars on noise control between 1969 and 2015. He is a member of honor societies Pi Tau Sigma, Tau Beta Pi, and Sigma Xi.

Dr. Gatley was awarded scholarships from Princeton University from 1950 to 1954 and from Washington University in 1957 and 1958. He received a grant from the Ford Foundation from 1962 to 1966. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Gatley has been highlighted in the 23rd and 24th editions of Who’s Who in the West.

Dr. Gatley takes great pride in his three sons (Stuart, Gregory and Christopher) and their accomplishments.

