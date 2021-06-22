Danelle P. Pinder Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Nonprofit Management

OWINGS MILLS, MD, June 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Danelle P. Pinder has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While entertaining her daughters and their friends, Ms. Pinder was driven to provide a constructive environment in which young people could grow, learn and excel. Out of that dream, Excellence & Ambition Inc. was born. As founder and executive director since 2012, she oversees a staff of six partners who manage the organization’s various programs. Some of these programs include “Youth Entrepreneur Program,” which teaches the art of networking, confidence, soft skills, professionalism and helps youth start and maintain small businesses; “Youth Millionaires in Training,” which focuses on financial literacy, and economic empowerment; “Youth Build Community,” which specializes in workforce development; and “Community Leadership Engagement & Reciprocity.”

Prior to establishing Excellence & Ambition, Ms. Pinder excelled as Interim Program Director and Site Coordinator with Living Classrooms Foundation between 2010 and 2017, and as a Student Advocate within Baltimore City Public School System from 2008 to 2010. Although her career has been filled with highlights, she is most proud of being able to help the homeless teen population during the coronavirus pandemic. Her organization was able to provide them with housing, food security, and support.

An expert in her field, Ms. Pinder earned an Associate of Arts in Sociology from The Community College of Baltimore County in 2010 and a Bachelor of Arts in Nonprofit Organizational Management, with a minor in Entrepreneurship, from the University of Maryland University College in 2018. Dedicated to her city, she also serves as a Community Liaison for Baltimore City Council President’s Office. In the coming years, Ms. Pinder intends to take Excellence & Ambition Inc. to a global level.

