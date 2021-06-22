Former WWE Star Karlee Leilani Perez Inks 50/50 Partnership Deal With Executive Producer Mark Canton

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Former WWE star Karlee Leilani Perez fights her way out of the ring and into Hollywood, landing a 50/50 partnership deal with Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment (POWER universe, 300). The series is based on the life of former cop Victor Zapata, titled Miami River Cops. The series is written by James DiLapo and Sebastian Gutierrez and will be executive produced by Karlee Perez, Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Gil Bellows, Emil Pinnock and Matthew Einstein.

Set in 1980’s Miami, the story follows Zapata, a young Latin street cop facing off against drug dealers, racist commanders, and his own corrupt motivations. Chasing the American Dream transforms him and his closest friends from cops to criminals. “I could not be more excited to join this wonderfully talented team in creating this series that will powerfully connect the 80’s with modern times. It will be filled with twists and turns as the audience, through the eyes of the protagonist and his cop cohorts, experience the impact of losing touch with their sworn duty to protect and serve and instead turn to the dark side,” said Mark Canton. “Being part of such a prolific project with this important modern message drew me toward the project, but Karlee and the rest of our creative team have brought the passion, dedication and drive every producing partner dreams of,” adds Dorothy Canton.

Karlee Perez states, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share this story with the world. I appreciate Mark’s continued effort to empower women such as myself. Mark and Dorothy Canton are brilliant creatives and I look forward to collaborating with them.”

Perez is also slated to produce a slew of upcoming projects. Through this partnership, Mark Canton is giving equal opportunities to young female executives. Mark Canton is repped by GERSH. Karlee Leilani Perez is repped by Green Room Management. James DiLapo is repped by Verve Talent And Literary Agency. Sebastian Gutierrez is repped by A3 Artist Agency. Gil Bellows is repped by Verve Talent And Literary Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Matt Einstein is repped by UTA. Emil Pinnock is repped by Management 360.