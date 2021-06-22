Dr. Monnie Esther Adereti Recognized for Excellence in Nursing

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, June 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Monnie Esther Adereti has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since coming of age, Dr. Adereti had harbored dreams of a career in nursing. Having cared for members of her family throughout her youth, she eventually went on to become a licensed practical nurse after a certified nursing assistant with the American Red Cross. Following these accomplishments, Dr. Adereti received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from Tennessee State University.

Dr. Adereti began her career as a family nurse practitioner at the University Medical Center of El Paso, and Patientplace Urgent Care Center, Dallas, Texas. In order to further develop her qualifications, she recently completed a Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Texas at El Paso. Presently, Dr. Adereti serves as the owner of Alice Place Medical Services, where she practices as a family nurse practitioner.

For her efforts throughout the course of her career, Dr. Adereti received the Golden Award, the Sigma Theta Tau Award and the Leadership Award. Relying on her persistent and tenacious personality, she is most proud to have earned a doctorate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Adereti has maintained her affiliation with the American Nurses Association, the Texas Nurses Association, the National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

In accounting for her standout success, Dr. Adereti credits her sense of determination. Outside of her professional endeavors, she has been active with the El Paso del Norte Organization and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Looking toward the future, Dr. Adereti plans to develop her business further in the coming years. She would ultimately like to continue caring for patients and gain more knowledge within the field.

