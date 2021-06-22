The International Business Brokers Association recognizes local Business Broker, Karen Schorkopf

I am honored to be able to serve so many clients in the successful sale of their privately owned businesses., said Karen Schorkopf of TN Business Brokers Group, LLC. “These business owners are the American Dream. I am fortunate to also be surrounded by great business partners– the bankers, attorneys and CPAs who help put these deals together.”

More information about Karen Schorkopf and Tennessee Business Brokers Group, LLC can be found at www.tennbusinessbrokers.com, or by contacting Karen ( @ ) TennBusinessBrokers dot com or (615)519-5156 dot

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)



Formed in 1984 and with nearly 1,600 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Tennessee Business Brokers



Tennessee Business Brokers is a professional Business Brokerage Firm with a long history and experience working with businesses spanning from International Investment Banking clients on Wall Street to serving Main Street businesses in the Mid-South market with special focus on Tennessee and also serving Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Contact them today at 629-245-0283 to learn more.

