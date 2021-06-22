International Day of Yoga celebrated at Southern Naval Command

International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Southern Naval Command (SNC), where Naval personnel including Defence Security Corps(DSC), The Military Engineer Services(MES), Defence Civilian Employees and their family members enthusiastically participated in the 7th International Day of Yoga on the theme ‘Be with Yoga – Be At Home‘ on 21 Jun 21. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC and Mrs Sapana Chawla joined families of Southern Naval Command in a virtual Yoga session.

Simple and easy to do asanas were demonstrated on a digital platform and replicated by the participants in accordance with the guidelines on the “Namaste Yoga App” and by the “Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga” at their respective residences. The Yoga session included standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayam and breathing techniques. It was followed by meditation techniques, based on the common Yoga protocols released by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. All units under SNC spread across different states of India also participated in various Yoga related activities. Special Yoga related quizzes, Poster, Essay competitions and lectures by Yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life were also organized as part of the International Day of Yoga. Towards spreading awareness of daily Yoga practice, banners with the theme “Be with Yoga Be at Home” were displayed at prominent locations along with distribution of Yoga mats with International Day of Yoga logos to encourage more personnel to take up Yoga.

Various ships under the Southern Naval Command on mission deployed at high seas across Indian Ocean region and beyond,in the true spirit of “International Yoga Day” participated in the Yoga sessions. Vice Admiral AK Chawla encouragedSNCParivar to practice Yoga regularly and to make Yoga a way of life.

