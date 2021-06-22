International Day of Yoga celebrated at ENC

International Day of Yoga was celebrated by all units under Eastern Naval Command (ENC), where naval personnel including Defence Security Corps, Defence Civilian Employees and their family members enthusiastically participated in the 7th International Day of Yoga on the theme ‘Yoga For Wellness’ on 21 Jun 21. All units under the ENC spread across the Eastern Seaboard from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu participated in various Yoga related activities.







All participants practised Yoga Asanas at their respective residences/units in accordance with the guidelines promulgated by Ministry of Ayush, Government of India with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The Yoga sessions included standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayam – breathing techniques followed by meditation.

Ships of the ENC on Mission Deployments at high seas across Indian Ocean region, participated in the Yoga sessions in the true spirit of “International Yoga Day”.

ABBB/CGR/VM/MS

(Release ID: 1729122)

Visitor Counter : 3





