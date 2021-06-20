Roofing Experts Jacobs Ladder Reveal the Average Lifespan of a Metal Roof

Most people think that metal roofs are only appropriate for commercial buildings. In 2021 that’s far from true, with high quality metal roofs becoming a favorite for residential homes as well. One question that often comes up when considering a metal roof over other options is the question, “how long does a metal roof last?” Always eager to help keep customers as well informed as possible, roofing experts Jacobs Ladder recently revealed their thoughts on the average lifespan of a metal roof on their information-packed official blog. The company offers roofing services across Kentucky.

“There’s not as much knowledge in the community about metal roofs for homes,” remarked a spokesperson from Jacobs Ladder. “It’s only natural because most families have always had more traditional roof options. So we were happy about having the opportunity to look at the subject in a way that will help customers make more informed decisions. We are always here to help!”

According to the company, when a quality metal roof is installed by a professional team of roofers, it is extremely long lasting. The average time is a full three decades. Of course, somethings can impact that time positively or negatively, including, the climate and weather the roof is exposed to; the type of metal used for the roof; and the skill level of the roofing company (an area where Jacobs Ladder excels).

Jacobs Ladder also offers other roofing options, restoration services, emergency services, building consulting, and can handle insurance claims in a skilled, professional way.

For more information or to get a quote be sure to visit https://jacobsladderky.com.

About Jacob’s Ladder Roofing and Restoration

The Jacob’s Ladder Team specializes in various restoration services, including roofing, water damage restoration, emergency services (roof inspections, property restoration due to storms other incidents, and more). In 2016, Jacob’s Ladder was voted the best damage restoration contractor, not only in Lexington KY, but on a national scale.

What separates Jacob’s Ladder from other contractors and restoration specialists is the volume of high-quality services in which we offer. For example, although we take pride in our roofing services, we also provide expert damage restoration, helping residents all over Kentucky when they need us most. With unrivaled skills, a friendly team, and the desire to help others as a result of natural disasters or other events, Jacob’s Ladder is here for you. To find out more about the team, our mission, and the services on offer, you can visit our about us page.