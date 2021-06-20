Japanese Interior Material Online Store “Zen interior” opened recently

At Order Zen Interior, customers can choose from a large selection of products that can fit any style. Based out of Nagoya, Japan, Wakodo has served both the local and international community for over 40 years, helping customers with their interior design and installation needs. In recent years, however, more and more customers have been requesting online access to Zen Interiors catalogs and inventory, so they listened. The company is an authorized distributor of Japanese interior material manufacturers such as Sangetsu, Toli, Lilycolor, Tokiwa, Runon, Nichibei, Sincol, Suminoe, Tajima, Toso etc. You can buy all these Japanese leading interior material manufacturers’ products through them.

Zen Interior is proud to announce the launch of their new online store where you can find high-quality products and expect lightning-fast delivery times, all at competitive prices Customers can easily shop, order, and ship Zen Interior products from anywhere in the world!

They will keep adding some interesting Japanese products. You can also ask them if they can sell when there is something Japanese you are interested in.

Contact:



Yuri Nomura



Overseas Operations Division



Wakodo Co., Ltd.



1-1706, Inokoishihara, Meito-Ku,



Nagoya, Aichi, Japan 465-0008



Phone: (81)52-774-5063



Fax:(81)52-774-5067



Mail: info ( @ ) wako-dou dot com



URL: https://japan-zen.com/

