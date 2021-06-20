AgeMatch: Old Man Prefer Younger Women In Dating Field

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Nowadays, age gap dating is becoming increasingly common because modern people are less judgmental. AgeMatch.com is a professional dating site for older men dating younger women and older women dating younger men.

Statistics from AgeMatch.com show that about 8% of all married heterosexual couples have a big age gap, i.e., 10 years or more. Usually, these involve older guys partnered with younger ladies. Approximately 1% of age-gap couples involve an older lady partnered with a younger guy. In terms of gay/lesbian relationships, 25% of gay relationships and 15% of lesbian relationships demonstrate a big age gap.

A successful story from AgeMatch, “Beautiful young lady had just joined and I had noticed her eyes jump off the page in my news feed. I reached out to her and we spent the next two days practically joined at the hip, feeling this intense connection really fast. We have so much in common and I can see myself falling hard for her!”

About AgeMatch

AgeMatch.com has been making romance happen online for almost 2 decades since 2001. It is completely unique, in the way that it helps people who celebrate age gap dating find the romance and relationships that suit them best.

For more information, please visit www.agematch.com. It’s also available on App Store & Google Play Store now.

