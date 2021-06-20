Kicking Off The Season with “HORIZONS EDGE UNITED” – Game Day 6.19.2021

Horizons Edge Sports Campus is excited to announce the first home game for “Horizons Edge United,” a new elite soccer team in Harrisonburg. In just under a week’s time, the Horizons Edge United full team will battle at home against Richmond United. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

Horizons Edge United opened the season with a win against VB United with a final score of 3-2.

Join us to watch Horizons Edge United! Cheer on the team at home games, enjoy game day activities, and free admission for the whole family at Horizons Edge Sports Complex.

Below are the clubs that “Horizons Edge United” will compete against this Summer 2021!

Upcoming games include:

· Saturday, June 26th, 2021 – 6:00pm vs. Culpeper SC at Culpepper Sports Complex, Field 2, Culpeper, VA

· Sunday, June 27th, 2021 – 6:30pm vs Skyline Elite at Skyline Elite Charlottesville HS, Charlottesville, VA

· Saturday, July 10th, 2021 – 5:00 pm vs. VBR STAR at Horizons Edge Sports Campus Harrisonburg, VA

· Sunday, July 11th, 2021 – 5:00 pm vs. FC Richmond at Horizons Edge Sports Campus Harrisonburg, VA

You can follow the Horizons Edge United’s journey online and view schedules, scored, and standings on HorizonsEdgeUnited.com.

About Horizons Edge Sports Campus

A retreat away from the city life, Horizons Edge Sports Campus is a unique, inviting, state-of-the-art sports and family activity complex dedicated to excellence in youth sports programming. Located in Harrisonburg, VA on 50 acres of woodlands, the facility serves Rockingham County and is ingrained into the friendly community. Offering local and tournament-level events on indoor courts and turf fields, outdoor grass fields, play-climb elements, and event space. To learn more, visit horizonsedgeva.com.