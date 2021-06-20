2021 Rocks Digital Marketing Conference Waives Registration Fees in Lieu of Donation to a Non-Profit

The annual Local Search and Social Media Day conference, the Rocks Digital Marketing Conference, takes place on June 30 this year. For 2021, conference organizers Lissa Duty and Bernadette Coleman have decided to hold the conference virtually, allowing attendees to easily participate during this social distancing era.

Rocks Digital is waiving all registration fees for attendees that commit to making a donation to a non-profit of their choice (within 7 days of registering). Holding the event online enables attendees to shift the money earmarked for ticket purchases to helping their local communities.

Lissa Duty, Rocks Digital Co-Founder, said: “Social media is a powerful amplifier. And as a celebration of Social Media Day, what better way to amplify giving than to encourage donations to non-profit organizations around the United States.”

The focus of this year’s conference is to provide all attendees with the knowledge necessary to succeed in this competitive digital marketing landscape. Presentations will focus on local search, SEO, Google My Business, mobile, content and social media strategies.

This year’s digital marketing conference will consist of 18 high-energy presentations. Rocks Digital calls these “Rocks Talks.” Each Rocks Talk will last 15 minutes, and the condensed format will keep attendees engaged while providing valuable insights and tactics that can be implemented right away.

Online attendees will be able to ask questions via chat and get answers throughout the day from experts in digital marketing. To end the day, there will be an online networking event for attendees to mingle and discuss their takeaways.

The 2021 speaker lineup includes favorites like Bill Hartzer, Patty Farmer and Bernadette Coleman. Other industry experts gracing the online stage include Navah Hopkins, Ali Mirza, Kristine Schachinger, Grant Simmons, Marcela De Vivo and more!

Those interested can register for the 2021 Rocks Digital Marketing Conference by visiting www.RocksDigital.com.

About Rocks Digital Marketing

Rocks Digital, the brainchild of Bernadette Coleman and Lissa Duty, was created by merging two national events – the Local Social founded in 2013 and DFW Rocks Social Media founded in 2012. The Rocks Digital Marketing Conference is one of the largest national digital marketing conferences in the South!

Rocks Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, specializes in helping local businesses around the United States to place in the top of search results.

Since its founding, the mission of Rocks Digital has been to provide business owners and digital marketers with the resources, information and insights needed to be at the forefront of digital marketing. To learn more, visit www.RocksDigital.com.