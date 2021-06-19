Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial to Reprint Popular Turning Financial Book for Third Time

An award-winning book by Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial – Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up—is now undergoing a third reprint after recently selling out on Amazon.

Small’s book, published in December 2017, quickly increased in popularity on Amazon’s list of Hot New Releases. After two reprints, the book eventually sold out, with limited copies of the book being made available. However, due to the continued high demand for the widely acclaimed book, the book is now being reprinted for the third time.

Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up explains to readers how important following the money is when it comes to beating Wall Street and carving out retirement plans that will help them to stay “right-side up” during their retirement years.

The book stands out for being a straightforward read filled with helpful illustrations and answers to the questions that many everyday investors have. The tips provided in the book come from Small’s three decades of experience as a highly sought-after financial planner who has helped numerous investors to achieve their wealth generation goals.

Along with being a bestselling author, Small has made a name for himself on television, where he is a co-host on a NewsmaxTV show called The Income Generation with David J. Scranton. This show can be viewed at 10 a.m. EST on Sundays.

About Arbor Financial



Under the leadership of Jeffrey Small, Arbor Financial offers a wide variety of financial services designed to meet clients’ unique needs. These services range from retirement planning to Individual Retirement Account and 401(k) rollovers. Small specializes in helping people at all stages of the retirement planning process: those who are just beginning to save for their golden years, those nearing retirement, and those who are already retired.



