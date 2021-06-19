Limited edition NFT art featuring 78-year-old esports champion DieHardBirdie goes on sale on OpenSea

First digital NFT art collection featuring gamer and artist Abbe “DieHardBirdie” Borg up for auction at OpenSea NFT marketplace

1st NFT of the World’s Oldest Esports Champion

NEW YORK – June 16, 2021 – PRLog — Calling all art enthusiasts, gamers, and esports fans: the Internet’s favorite senior Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) world champion DieHardBirdie is featured in this first NFT art collectible available for bidding at the OpenSea marketplace. The auction for DieHardBirdie NFT art will run from June 3, 2021 and will end on July 4, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. PST.

Abbe “DieHardBirdie” Borg, the 78-year-old gamer and artist, was one of the featured faces in the curated works at the Art Museum Gallery Mixer event held in the Museum of Graffiti in Miami, Florida last June 4, 2021. The Art Museum Gallery Mixer was hosted and sponsored by DSCVR, StrongNode, Momentum Studios, and NFT Blue alongside the Bitcoin 2021 Miami event.

“I’m very excited to have an NFT art made with my face on it. Art has always been my passion as I have done it for the past 50 years but I am enjoying my time as a gamer playing CS:GO. It’s nice to become the art piece and not the one making it,” Borg said. This marks another feat for Borg’s career and for the esports community. DieHardBirdie joins Diamondcon, a premier Call of Duty player for New York Subliners, to venture in the NFT community. Diamondcon will soon launch the world’s first esports NFT.

Interested buyers can visit DieHardBirdie’s NFT art collectible page and place bids here: https://opensea.io/ collection/diehardbirdie- oldest-esports- world-champion- at-78

Abbe Borg has been an artist for the past 50 years and used paper, tissue, napkins, metal sheets, brass, and copper as his medium. Over the last five years, Borg embarked on his new career as a professional gamer and is currently streaming his game plays live on his Twitch channel.

Recently, DieHardBirdie has been working with OGLife, a streaming and gaming platform dedicated to honoring the elderlies through esports. Abbe “DieHardBirdie” Borg serves as the OGLife’s Impact Ambassador and League Champion.

For more information on DieHardBirdie, visit: https://goldensnipers.com/

About DieHardBirdie

Abbe Borg, best known as “DieHardBirdie,” is a Sweden-based Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) senior world champion at 78 years old. Before his second career as a pro gamer, Abbe was a professional artist working on metal and paper sculptures. Abbe is fond of origami and we can often find him creating interesting sculptures out of old books and crafting beautiful paper flowers for his family and friends when not video gaming. Abbe is tagged as Birdie because of his talent in mimicking bird calls and sounds by whistling with a leaf or other materials.

DieHardBirdie can be reached at diehardbirdie@ gmail.com. He streams his gameplays on twitch.tv/diehardbirdie and uploads his videos on youtube.com/ c/diehardbirdie.