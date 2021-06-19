Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo) **************************************************************



Police today (June 19) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tuen Mun.

Lee Yin-ting, aged 23, went missing after he left his residence on Tong Hang Road in Tuen Mun on June 7 night. His family made a report to Police yesterday (June 18).

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 58 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, a blue T-shirt, black trousers, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or 9349 1085 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.