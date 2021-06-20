Hong Kong – Correctional officers combat illicit activities of detainees

Correctional officers combat illicit activities of detainees ************************************************************



The institution management of Tai Tam Gap Correctional Institution today (June 20) launched an operation to combat illicit activities of detainees.

The management of the institution received intelligence recently that individual detainees in the institution have attempted to build up forces to act against the management. The management then conducted monitoring of the target detainee. At 7.50 am today, the target detainee, using an excuse about the arrangement of broadcast of TV programmes, openly provoked the officers. The correctional officers immediately took disciplinary action against him. After that, 23 detainees staged a hunger strike during breakfast trying to show their support for the target detainee and demanded for his release. Following assessment, the Correctional Services Department (CSD) immediately deployed a Regional Response Team to the institution for back-up of the management. The present situation in the institution is stable. The CSD will continue to closely monitor the situation and the activities of the detainees concerned.

The CSD spares no efforts in ensuring a safe and secure custodial environment, and will take every measure to combat any form of illegal activities in the institution.

Tai Tam Gap Correctional Institution is a minimum security detention centre for the detention of male adult detainees under the Immigration Ordinance.