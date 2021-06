Missing man in Tuen Mun located *******************************



A man who went missing in Tuen Mun has been located.

Lee Yin-ting, aged 23, went missing after he left his residence on Tong Hang Road in Tuen Mun on June 7 night. His family made a report to Police on June 18.

The man was located in a shopping mall on Wo Muk Road, Sheung Shui this afternoon (June 20). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.