The Signature Collection by American Standard

American Standard, one of the most iconic international brands in sanitaryware, a division of the LIXIL Group, introduces their all-new Signature Collection.



Crafted as an embodiment of American Standard, the Signature Collection incorporates all of the brand’s signature design elements of Frame, Pillow and Line. The culmination of the Frame and Pillow forms the Superellipse, a geometric shape that is exclusive to this collection, revolving around the theme of soft minimalism.



Signature Fittings – Created to be Nothing but the Best.

With smooth curved joints and seamless finishing, our Signature Bath and Shower Mixers do not compromise on design and functionality. Experience true engineering superiority.

Incorporating user-centric technologies and features into Signature Collection for the ultimate comfort experience, our basin faucets are crafted in low lead brass to ensure user safety and protection. Hero Technologies:

COMFORTMOVE

Made to improve comfort of use through optimal precision of water control.

AIRNEGIZE

Air-infused water provides a luxurious, massage-like shower experience while using less water.

DURASHINE

A long-lasting coat of chrome finishing gives off shine that exudes design excellence.

LOW LEAD

Minimal lead content provides better health protection without compensating on aesthetics