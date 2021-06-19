SHUKR Islamic Clothing Launches New Summer Collection

With summer just around the corner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing debut their newest collection, showcasing modest femininity in exclusive designs and beautiful fabrics.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims around the world, is proud to announce the launch of their new Summer collection. With selections of abaya gowns and occasional hijabs attracting attention during the warmer months, SHUKR’s exceptional high quality makes them a go-to brand for Summer-ready outfits.

SHUKR hijabs are unique as they offer a perfected blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles, showcased in their silk print hijabs that feature soft florals and abstract patterns. Hijabs are also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or even warmer wool fabrics for fresher Spring evenings. SHUKR’s Easy Care hijab range also makes it effortless to care for these elegant additions.

“Muslims are not only holding onto their faith, but are increasing their religious commitment,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty and custom, and we take pride in sharing that with communities around the world.”

This sentiment is particularly clear with the latest SHUKR abaya range, providing that modesty and modernity is a beautiful combination. The abayas vary from being lavishly designed with embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some pieces are subtle and traditional while other abayas are rendered in brightly coloured fabric and lace. All SHUKR abayas have one thing in common however – a modest fit any hijabi would approve of.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.