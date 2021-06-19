Notary Ally Looks Forward to California Reopening for Business in June

Mobile Notary Kim Flanagan is looking forward to June 15 with more anticipation than most – the ability to meet and offer clients critical document handling services.

The date is eagerly awaited as California will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens.

From powers of attorney to loan documents, health care directives and living trusts, Kim handles simple to complex notarizations and can travel to homes, offices, hospitals, or other locations.

Notary Ally will once again offer the option of meeting clients in either their office at Palm Desert or in the comfort and privacy of clients’ homes, their office, or at hospitals, public spaces or other locations.

As a full-time mobile notary and certified loan signing agent, Notary Ally serves both individuals and businesses in the Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Sun City regions.

Kim is rated among the top 1% of Notaries nationwide in certifications and training, having obtained certificates from the National Notary Association, Notary2Pro, Loan Signing System, Sign & Thrive, and advanced training in Trust documents and Reverse Mortgages.

“Being a mobile notary and signing agent is more than just knowing how to sign, date, and stamp a few pieces of paper,” said Kim.

“It’s is an opportunity to solidify the relationship between our clients in the mortgage industry and the signers by representing our clients well at the closing table. We show up on time, communicate, and facilitate a loan signing in a way that leaves the signer comfortable, engaged, and gives them peace of mind.”

The benefits of utilizing a Certified Mobile Notary ensure privacy, your documents remain confidential at all times; they can handle loan closing documents while others may not be certified, and they can offer additional support to get the notarization performed and completed.

And while most stores and banks are closed by 5:30pm during the week, and have limited hours on weekends and holidays, Notary Ally keeps extended hours of service and can assist on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Mobile Notaries are also available to come to you where and when you need the service, if you cannot travel or are in hospital.

Notary Ally offers friendly, professional, impartial and trustworthy service and has an excellent record of smooth and efficient signings because of clear communication and proper expectations. They also offer same-day appointments depending on availability.

For more information about their scope of services, contact Kim on (760) 800-8500 or view her website: https://www.notaryally.com/.