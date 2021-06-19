Mingle Mask Launches First-to-Market Invisible Mask for Consumers Looking for Protection in a Post-Pandemic World

Mingle Mask, the world’s first-to-market invisible face mask, officially launched today in the United States. The new eco-friendly masks are already hugely popular in Canada because of their ability to show people’s smiles, facial expressions and emotions at an affordable price.

Mingle Mask is extremely comfortable to wear all day long. The one-size-fits-all face mask has an innovative chin guard that comfortably rests against the face, ensuring eyeglasses never fog up and smiles are always visible. The chin guard also helps keep material away from the face, making it easy to wear lipstick, lip balm and lip gloss and keeping the face cooler.

“As states and businesses relax their rules and lift mandates, Mingle Mask is the ideal transitional mask for consumers who still want protection but don’t require a medical-grade mask,” said Rick Sutton, founder and CEO of Mingle Mask. “Mingle Mask offers a transparent plastic barrier that stops the wearer from spreading droplets to other people. The mask covers the face and nose, making it easy to breathe and talk without sacrificing safety.”

In addition to making communication easier, the highly breathable masks use Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved reusable and recyclable materials. Each mask is lightweight, includes comfortable ear hook holders designed for long-term wear and easy to clean and sanitize in-between uses.

“Mingle Mask is perfect for consumers who want to reduce health concerns such as pollution and flu exposure, protect themselves from new COVID variants, attend large social gatherings or prefer to gradually adjust to going back to normal,” said Sutton. “They also solve the problem for businesses who are not ready to eliminate the mask mandate for fear of exposing their workforce, such as employees at restaurants, schools, foodservice venues, hotels and more.”

Mingle Mask is available in a 10-pack for an SRP of $22.99, 25-pack for an SRP of $42.99 or 50-pack for an SRP of $62.00 at https://theminglemask.com. There is also a limited-edition six-pack with colored adjustable strings for an SRP of $17.99. To meet the needs of retailers, businesses and organizations throughout North America, Mingle Mask offers a bulk purchase program.

For more information about Mingle Mask, please visit here. To stay up to date on other news and information from Mingle Mask, visit Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.