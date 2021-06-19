Halldale Announces Future Virtual Conference Partnership with Modest Tree Virtual Event Platform, Distantly

Halldale, the publisher of Civil Aviation Training magazine and producer of WATS, AAETS, APATS and EATS global events, has selected Modest Tree’s full-scale digital event platform Distantly for their upcoming virtual events.

Halldale, which operates in the B2B media and events space with a core focus on providing information on best practices in training and simulation technologies, hosts leading worldwide events for the aviation industry. As part of their expanding portfolio of virtual as well as live events, the Distantly virtual event software enables a global interactive platform to support the high demand for safety aviation training thought leadership.

Distantly was created by Halifax-based software development and digitalization solutions company Modest Tree as an all-in-one digital event experience and includes a virtual exhibition floor, live and on-demand presentations, B2B meetings, and networking tools. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Halldale to help ensure the success of such important and exciting events,” states Modest Tree CEO Sam Sannandeji.

“We are very proud that Halldale selected Distantly as their platform of choice, and to be a part of a portfolio of events that continues to make such a meaningful impact on the airline training community,” adds Jenna Tuck, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development at Modest Tree.

Use of Distantly will better enable Halldale to fulfill its core event mandate: to provide a community for airline training professionals and to facilitate discussion of the latest industry challenges and advancements. Using Distantly, Halldale will be able to offer access to presentations and private meeting spaces where attendees can connect and exchange information globally. With the added virtual event component, this important community can continue to make a global impact.

Halldale Group’s CEO, Andy Smith, comments “We are delighted to team with Modest Tree to use their Distantly platform for our virtual events this year. Not only is Distantly completely secure, but it also offers easy meeting set up, enabling the virtual networking that the world aviation training community needs.”

To learn more about Distantly’s virtual event capabilities, visit www.distantly.com, and make sure you head to https://www.wats-event.com/ for your ticket to this year’s event.

About Halldale:

Halldale Group’s products for the worldwide simulation and training industry combine Civil Aviation Training – CAT Magazine, Military Simulation & Training – MS&T Magazine, trade events APATS – Asia Pacific Airline Training Symposium, EATS – European Airline Training Symposium, and WATS – World Aviation Training Summit, and online industry directory at this link.

About Modest Tree:

Modest Tree is an award-winning Canadian software company focused on providing data-driven digitalization solutions for Enterprise. Founded in 2011, we have worked with leading airlines, OEMs, and military clients to develop digital solutions that accelerate employee training, product sales and marketing, and secure virtual communications.

Visit www.modesttree.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Modest Tree

Director of PR and Marketing

Laura Bohnert

press@modesttree.com