Kridovia is going to Introduce IGUASSU Air Purifier

Kolkata, India, 18 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, As the family tries to live in a safer environment and finding appropriate ways of holding social gatherings and family functions over the next few months, air purifiers have emerged as a possible method to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 among families and friends. Home air purifiers are on the rise, especially when it comes to the concern over indoor air quality. While your home is designed to offer you shelter, it is important to maintain the quality of air to have a healthy life. Are you thinking if the air purifiers are really that effective to improve the quality of indoor air? The answer to this question is YES. Air Purifiers essentially work by sanitizing the air, which includes pollutants, allergens, and toxins. So, if you are planning to get the best quality air purifier, Kridovia has the best options for you. Kridovia is one of the leading home and kitchen appliances suppliers in Kolkata and offers the best services to its consumers.

“We always wanted to do something innovative to ease the living of the people, to ensure that we have established Kridovia in the year 2016. Since then, we are working hard and putting great efforts to improve the way of living and cut out the extra efforts of people in doing daily household chores. At the time of the pandemic, we want to help people out with safer and healthier indoor air quality. That’s why; we are going to launch the exclusive air purifier of IGUASSU.” said Mr. Rikesh Jaiswal, the founder of Kridovia. Not only that, Kridovia is the best home and kitchen appliances supplier in Kolkata and offers the best quality products of international brands. But this time, they are going to introduce the new model of IGUASSU air purifier to enhance the quality of the air purifier.

Before understanding more about the air purifier, let us know a little bit about IGUASSU. IGUASSU is a registered brand of Chungho Nais which deals in appliances and gadgets related to health and purification. The brand develops new technology consecutively to abide by the trust of its suppliers and customers. The vision of the brand is to provide the total care solution for health and life by developing creative technology and providing the best products. Kridovia is the best air purifier supplier of IGUASSU in Kolkata and ensures that the consumers easily understand the working of the gadget. The Air Purifier has an effective area coverage of 21 m2 and offers dust collection efficiency and deodorization efficiency. The dust collection efficiency of the air purifier removes the dust particles, pollens, toxins, and other related articles from the air and ensures healthier air to breathe. The deodorization efficiency of the air purifier removes the damp smell from the air and reduces the chances of lung problems. The air purifier also offers anti-bacterial and anti-viral capacity which can ensure healthier and safer indoor air quality and reduces the risk of any bacterial or viral disease.

The air purifier proves to be the best choice for people who face lung problems and allergies. The model has four filters in total namely, Pre-Filter, Antibiotic Filter, HEPA Filter, and Deodorization & Medium Carbon Filter. After purifying the air, the air purifier shows the clean sign light and also has an air quality indicator which shows that how safe is the air to breathe. The user can also adjust the air quality sensor quality and also has silent mode. However, the purifier doesn’t make much noise and it is not going to interrupt your peace. It is also lightweight and one can shift the air purifier from one room to another. In short, we can say that Kridovia has come up with the best home appliance this time to head to healthy living.

Air Purifiers have proved to be the best product to ensure the healthy living of the people. So, make a way to healthy living and get the best quality product of the international brand, IGUASSU from Kridovia, the best air purifier supplier in Kolkata. The air purifier works well with maintaining the quality of air and removing harmful particles from it.