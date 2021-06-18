Moonpeer, the world’s leading investment marketplace

Vilnius, Lithuania, 18 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Moonpeer offers a new and innovative way to diversify investments on peer to peer lending and crowdfunding platforms.

So if you are considering investing through the platform, we recommend that you read this Moonpeer’s review first. Because here we take a look at whether or not it’s worth using them. We promise you will get a better feel for the platform through our review.

Moonpeer is a peer to peer lending and crowdfunding investment platform. They aggregate and source deals from some of the major European peer to peer lendig and crowdfunding platforms. By using Moonpeer, you will basically have access to deals from over 10 platforms with just one account.

Some of the project originators you can find on Moonpeer includes Moncera, Kviku Finance, Neo Finance and etc.

Due to the fact that Moonpeer is a layer on top of the other platforms, they are also able to offer features like a automated investment without directly going to multiple P2P platforms.