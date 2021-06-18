Clinical Advances of RNAi Therapy Discussed at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference 2021

From optimizing particle size to choosing the right nanocarrier systems, Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference will address delivery to non-hepatocyte cells such as cancerous tissues and overview the most successful platforms.

Clinical Advances of RNAi Therapy

Treating diseases with antibody oligonucleotide conjugates: Combining the selectivity of antibodies with the specificity of oligonucleotide drugs

– Antibody oligonucleotide conjugates utilize the selectivity of antibody delivery and the specificity of oligonucleotide therapeutics to treat diseases

– AOC1001 is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1

– Other AOCs are in development to address muscle disease and other disorders

Arthur A Levin, Chief Scientific Officer, Avidity Biosciences Inc

Delivery of Novel siRNA constructs for treating cancer

– Creating siRNA payloads for cancer treatment

– Understanding the challenges of cell-specific delivery: how to get size and efficacy right?

– Choosing the appropriate delivery system

– Presenting success and future steps

David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics, Inc

Recent clinical progress with RNAi loaded KRAS-LODER for pancreatic tumour

– Introducing the RNAi loaded KRAS-LODER for targeting KRAS mutations

– Overviewing recent clinical success in phase II trials

– Presenting phase II clinical trials results including primary and secondary endpoints

– Outlining next steps of programme

Amotz Shemi, CEO, Silenseed

INT-1B3 (miR-193a-3p mimic): from bench-to-bedside

– Focus on microRNA R&D

– Success (bench-to-bedside) story for Oncology therapeutic intervention

– Preclinical to first in human study transition

Michel Janicot, CDO, InteRNA Technologies BV

