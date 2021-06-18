Hitachi to Donate to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India and Other Countries

Hitachi Group announced today that it will take support measures for India and other countries facing various social problems such as disasters, accidents, and pandemics.

To support India, Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. will donate a total of approx. 50 million yen to the Japan Committee for UNICEF and charitable institutions in India. Hitachi, Ltd. has already provided 500 oxygen concentrators (worth approx. 30 million yen) to Hitachi Group companies in India. In addition to this, Hitachi Group companies in India will take support measures for employees including medical care. Through these efforts, Hitachi Group will contribute to supporting children, their families, and employees in India who are affected by COVID-19.

Furthermore, Hitachi Group will introduce a social contribution scheme, whereby the company will match donations made by employees, as a measure of support for India and other countries facing various social problems. In fiscal 2021, donations up to approx. 30 million yen is planned by company side.

Hitachi Group is taking steps to prevent the spread of the outbreak and to support employees, placing top priority on the health and safety of its employees and their families worldwide, as well as its stakeholders, customers, and partners. By introducing a social contribution scheme, employees and companies will work together to contribute to addressing social issues globally.

How Hitachi is responding to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

https://www.hitachi.com/information/ImportantNotices/index.html

