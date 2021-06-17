Turbans and Fashion

Al Ain, UAE, 17 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Turbans & Fashion, an online women headwear and clothing brand specializing in beautiful and trendy ready made turbans, announced that it had won the MEA Business Award 2020 hosted by MEA Markets. The women brand has been announced as The Most Fashionable Women’s Head-Covering Brand in UAE.

Of the company’s achievement, founder/CEO Shaima Sakr said, “Winning MEA Business Award 2020 has been one of the proudest moments in my five years at Turbans & Fashion. From finding turbans to making turbans, it had been a tremendous journey. I couldn’t be more elated. Who knows what bigger awards the future holds for us.”

About Turbans & Fashion: Turbans & Fashion is an online modest clothing brand based in UAE and operating across the gulf region.. Launched in 2015, it offers a unique and elegant variety of turbans, head-covers, clothing, scarves, and praying clothes. The Middle East based online store can be visited at: www.turbansandfashion.com

