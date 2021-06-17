Blue Gem Hemp Leading the way

On one side are millions of people who suffer from pain.

On the other side is a life of health and wellness.

In the middle is a company on a mission.

Blue Gem Hemp is dedicated to helping people who have all types of pain including menstrual, headaches, sports and work-related injuries as well as depression and anxiety issues.

One of the biggest challenges they face is educating customers about hemp and how they do everything from seed to bottle. ” We are all about educating our consumers with the scientifically proven medicinal therapeutic effects of industrial hemp,” says CEO Rudaba Naqvi

What exactly is CBD? It’s the part that is extraced from cannabis or hemp that doesn’t get you high, but shares many of the same medical uses. CBD has proven to be used for pain, anxiety, cancers, diabetes, Crohn’s, and dementia.

Hemp and cannabis come from the Cannabis sativa plant. Legal hemp must contain 0.3 percent THC or less. CBD is sold in the form of gels, gummies, oils, supplements, extracts, and more.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation. It can be consumed by smoking cannabis. It’s also available in oils, edibles, tinctures, capsules, and more.

Both compounds interact with your body’s endocannabinoid system, but they have very different effects.

Neurotransmitters are chemicals responsible for relaying messages between cells and have roles in pain, immune function, stress, and sleep, to name a few. Despite their similar chemical structures, CBD and THC don’t have the same psychoactive effects. CBD is psychoactive, just not in the same manner as THC.

Blue Gem Hemp uses unique innovative scientific botanical extraction methods that sets them apart from the competition, as its powered by years of advancements in molecular chemistry and biochemistry. Their extraction machines are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and connected to a neural network for deep machine learning.

The company has set its sight on being the world’s top R&D institution for industrial hemp and other medicinal botanical extracts.

Their top selling Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil has the highest efficacy in its class and is available in 3 different potencies to help everyone.

For more information visit here.

