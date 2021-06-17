Zelma L. Griffin Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL, June 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Zelma L. Griffin with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Griffin celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After a decade in her role, Ms. Griffin retired in 2016 as a Chief Hemodialysis Technologist for the University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, Illinois. Having worked within the discipline for many years, hemodialysis is noted as a procedure that involves purifying a patient’s blood whose kidneys are not working properly. Among her responsibilities, Ms. Griffin assisted the technicians, remained involved in the orientation process to ensure all staff members abided by proper protocols and confirmed all certifications were up-to-date.

Ms. Griffin initially became interested in her field after her grandmother suffered a stroke. Recalling how much she had become involved in her care because the hospital and rehabilitation center were not in close proximity to her home, she developed a passion for medicine. Seeking to better understand what exactly happened to her grandmother, she became active as a nursing assistant at a major trauma center. Ms. Griffin eventually worked evenings so that she could attend school during the day. After receiving additional training at a hemodialysis center, she fostered a love for the industry. Ms. Griffin later studied and received in 1989 an undergraduate degree at Governors State University in University Park, Illinois.

During her tenure in health care, Ms. Griffin also gained valuable expertise as an Infection Control Coordinator. In support of her career, she became a member of the Board of Nephrology Examiners Nursing Technology (BONENT) where she serves as treasurer. She is also a member of the National Association of Nephrology Technicians (NANT). With aspirations of continuing to hone her skills and to share her knowledge, Ms. Griffin continues to contribute to academic efforts in the field of hemodialysis, while attending conventions and seminars.

2018-Present Treasurer Board of Nephrology Examiners Nursing & Technology (NANAT)



2017-Present Regional Representative Nephrology Examiners Nursing & Technology (NANT)



1993 Governors State University, University Park, Illinois B.A. Health Administration



1977-1979 Malcolm X College, Chicago, Illinois, Associate of Arts (AA) Degree

