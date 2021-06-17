Adax will become a prominent trading venue inside the Cardano Ecosystem with the recent Partnerships

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, 16 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, ADAX was created to provide the Cardano community with a state of the art decentralized exchange protocol. Our launch has been overpowered by the overflowing help and support from the Cardano Community interested in our project. The past 14days have shown tremendous success for us: we distributed our tokens to our contributors, built a supporting and engaging community, and were recognized by the Cardano Foundation themselves for our endeavours in advancing Cardano’s vision.

Remarkable Achievements:

1) Built a worldwide community of more than 15,000 individuals;

2) Private sale was oversubscribed;

3) A nearly sold out IEO in just a matter of days

4) Published relevant documentation illustrating significant technical details for Cardano native tokens

Our most significant accomplishment was acquiring the support of the Cardano Foundation. Since the beginning, our priority has been to play a minor role in Cardano’s vision of achieving positive worldwide change, so receiving Cardano’s support is a significant achievement for our project.

In the quest to become a successful exchange inside the Cardano ecosystem, ADAX has been developing partnerships, our most recent ones being: Netvrk and BlackDragon, to give us extra specialized and critical resources. These organizations are built on the core values that we believe will help ADAX deliver and add benefit to the community.

Finally, our main priority in this project is to search for opportunities to help out our community. Accordingly, our developer’s team has distributed a technical report outlining the interaction for minting and burning Cardano local tokens as of late. This distribution tries to smooth out the cycle for new projects entering the space as well as existing ones. We expect that it engages developers to additionally carry out these conventions all the more successfully.

ADAX is currently in the public sale stage, but also you can get in touch for more information about ADAX or its continuous private allocation, contact our sales team at [email protected]. Working together with our public IEO, ADAX consistently watches for private ventures with VCs, Crypto Funds, DAOs, Family Offices, and HNWI.