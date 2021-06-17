Journalist Annalina Grasso, poet Calì and actor Bianucci accompany with a video the biggest surrealist collective exhibition in the world

The initiative is from the company MatosCar, an automotive group present in the Portuguese cities of Guarda, Fundão, Castelo Branco, Portalegre, Évora and Beja, official representatives of 24 brands.

This time the exhibition will be permanent (until 11 July) because the entrepreneurial group has decided to buy the works that are about a dozen will be exhibited in the new facilities in Évora and will be able to be seen by many thousands of people.

A video that shows the surprising implications of Ribeiro’s surrealism

The exhibition is accompanied by images from a video promoting Ribeiro’s surrealist art made by the Sicilian poet A.S.A.S prize Vincenzo Calì, the journalist and curator of Campania art Annalina Grasso and the Roman actor Maurizio Bianucci. The video promotes the exhibition of the Portuguese artist, founder of the New Surrealist Movement, of global reach.

The video, which currently has more than 100,000 thousand views on instagram thanks to the persuasive and mysterious voice of the Italian actor Maurizio Bianucci who took part in important and successful series such as Suburra, in numerous theatrical representations and RAI fictions and who declaims the poem in the Italian version entitled “Profluvi” by Vincenzo Calì, while the English version “Flows” is played by Annalina Grasso, creator together with Calì of this cultural initiative which is enjoying success also abroad.

The video in fact frames the works of the international artist, through restless and alienating words, showing us how we probably would be if we totally freed our unconscious and our impulses: naked and blind, not really free, but lost; euphoric, not happy.

This initiative, which combines art, poetry and acting, questions ourselves on the value of free will, on the will and on the true meaning of the word freedom.

Santiago’s art was, is and could still be a vision of the minds of each of us, especially in this historical moment, made up of lockdown, distance learning, physical (non-social) distancing that generate anxiety and stress in us. fear for the future, anguish.

What could be inside our minds exhausted by restrictions and at the same time by the fear of contagion? A desire to get rid of the clothes of the decent citizen, of the civil, Christian, rational man, snubbing free will, and following only one’s instinct, the dark side of oneself; confide. Living in a society as the Marquis De Sade imagined and hoped for, where there can be no punishments or trials for evil deeds, as man follows what Nature creates and destroys.

