DOWN Dating App -Spreads the Love

The payments to winners are generously sent without a fee by WiselyTransfer, a local Thai startup which enables money transfers to & from Thailand.

“While the pandemic has impacted all of us in some way, we wanted to help those in Thailand who are especially struggling hard right now.” says Colin Hodge, Founder of DOWN. We’re all so worried about spreading something bad, that I thought it would be nice if we could spread something good instead!

DOWN’s Founder continued, “I’ve been lucky to spend a significant amount of time over the past few years in Thailand while running startups. I love the warm and welcoming Thai spirit, so I see this campaign as a way for foreigners and affluent Thais to give back to Thailand in a time of need.”

The campaign has already chosen 12 winners, who already received payments directly to their bank accounts. The volunteer team operating the campaign anticipates that it will last for at least another 8 weeks, depending on the number of winners and size of prizes.

How it works:



1. Individuals can nominate anyone in Thailand they feel is deserving of help by posting that person’s story on any Spread the Love content via Socialgivers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/socialgiver).

2. Guest judges will select winners who will receive prizes, ranging from THB 1000-5000, with a volunteer team helping to vet submissions.

3. Selected winners will then be contacted via Facebook and receive the funds via bank transfer.

DOWN has donated the first THB 100,000 to kick-start this campaign, and the public can participate by donating to support this fund via https://socialgiver.com/en/give/spread-the-love.

