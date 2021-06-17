Inovis Energy Expands Into Texas, Welcomes Joe Van Oflen

Inovis Energy, Inc., a national turn-key energy efficiency and EV charging firm, welcomes Joe Van Oflen as business development manager.

In this role, Van Oflen will develop new opportunities in the EV charging, energy efficiency, and renewable energy markets and serve as a company representative to regional utility power providers. He will also analyze, develop new projects with large commercial and industrial customers, and support the organization’s Texas expansion.

“The addition of Joe to the Inovis team represents the company’s continued growth within the EV charging and energy efficiency markets,” says Gabriel Andreson, President and Co-founder of Inovis Energy. “We look forward to the impact he will make in creating and strengthening business relationships in the Dallas area and nationwide.”

Joe brings a broad spectrum of experience to his position at Inovis. His past includes operations, sales, and project management for several high growth technology startups. His experience across a myriad of industries and roles from startup to scale makes him a strong asset to the team.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Inovis team and expand their offerings into Texas,” Van Oflen said “I had worked with Inovis team members in my previous role. I’ve experienced first-hand their expertise in the EV charging equipment space as well as their commitment to their customers and partners.”

When not in the office you are most likely to find Joe with his family enjoying the outdoors; fishing, hiking, or camping.

About Inovis Energy, Inc.

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer’s specific goals. The team carries over 45 years’ experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.