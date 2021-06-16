Robert S. Kaufman, Esq., Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Robert S. Kaufman, Esq., with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Kaufman celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

An esteemed family law attorney with Robert S. Kaufman Inc. APC, Mr. Kaufman has been practicing law since 1964. Garnering an incredible reputation over the years, he has represented some of the wealthiest clients on the west coast, from Rupert Murdoch to Michael Douglas, in addition to numerous other high net-worth individuals. Mr. Kaufman’s premier law firm, which is located in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, is also experienced in handling complex high asset family law cases and other significant matters.

Among his many career highlights, Mr. Kaufman recalls the opportunity to represent a man who had been indicted and was later pardoned by President Bill Clinton. He also notably handled a case involving a man accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire case of his ex-brother-in-law, only after previously being accused of murdering his ex-wife in a car bombing and never being charged. Mr. Kaufman is currently writing a book about those events, titled “Everybody’s Guilty Man.”

In addition to his private practice, Mr. Kaufman was active for a number of years as a judicial officer for the State Bar of California. He further flourished as an adjunct professor of advanced family law at Pepperdine University in California for several years. Early on in his legal career, Mr. Kaufman gained valuable experience as an associate and partner at several prominent firms in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, California, establishing himself as an outstanding divorce lawyer.

Locally, Mr. Kaufman has served on the board of trustees of The Autry Museum of Western Heritage in Los Angeles. He also dedicated many years to raising American Registered Paint Horses. Backed by several industry related organizations in support of his career, Mr. Kaufman is a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of California and the Los Angeles Bar Association.

Mr. Kaufman initially earned an undergraduate degree at the University of California Los Angeles before obtaining a law degree (J.D.) at Southwestern University. He also notably completed service in the U.S. Air National Guard, during which time he was on active duty during the Bay of Pigs crisis.

Celebrating his success, Mr. Kaufman has been recognized in several leading law publications, including Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America for 2021. He has also been honored as a Top Attorney in Southern California and Best Family Law Lawyer. Likewise, Mr. Kaufman has been a celebrated as an AV-Rated Attorney by Martindale-Hubbell for more than 40 years.

