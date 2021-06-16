Ontario Woman Starts GoFundMe to Help Businesses Around the World Translate Telemarketing into Success

BURLINGTON, ON, June 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ontario woman Carol Solis offers donation-based services to businesses looking for training to learn techniques, skills, tips, and secrets to planting the seeds for more business on ways to close a sale. Solis believes the “bottom line is that more phone calls mean more sales, equal success.” Solis is the president of the B2B Sales Mind, based out of Canada, but has helped clients worldwide. The company specializes in providing courses that assist organizations in increasing their sales with improved training. Donations are being solicited through a GoFundMe account for businesses interested in taking the live online courses with Carol yet facing financial hardship.

Clients are provided with tips and tricks that perfect their skills while giving them higher closing rates. Solis knows that “planting seeds for tomorrow is vital for any business, especially during these difficult times.” Learning to overcome common objections from prospective clients in any encounter is a key component of the course.

Clients using her service usually see a 50-80% increase in sales. For example, recently in Africa, a client overcame objections and crafted statements enabling the company to grow their projections from zero incoming projects to four ongoing projects in the last five months.

After extensive retail sales, inside sales, telemarketing, direct sales, and sales training, Solis developed a series of courses to help other struggling businesses. She uses her 35 years of hands-on experience to teach others about sales generation techniques.

About the owner



Referred to as the “Telephone Queen,” Carol Solis is known for her record in setting and closing sales over the phone. In addition, she is an entrepreneur, speaker, sales trainer, and coach. After teaching at schools in Canada, including Dawson, Champlain, John Abbott and the International Academy of Fashion and Design, she has perfected the art of prospecting and sales.

Contact Information



For more information, please visit https://b2bsalesmind.com

To schedule an interview or appointment, call 1-905-281-1999 (O), 1-905-901-7777 (C) or email us here [email protected] To learn more about the GoFundMe account visit https://gofund.me/172f32b7