James H. Gray has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

CABOOL, MO, June 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — James H. Gray has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After serving in the U.S. Navy for seven years, Mr. Gray became a professional truck driver and worked for various companies across the United States. Recognized for his talent, he was eventually asked to train his fellow truck drivers, which inspired him to provide a dearly needed training service. Establishing the Ozark Driving Institute in 2014, Mr. Gray prides himself on providing holistic training for people hoping to obtain their CDL license, regardless of their level of experience.

As the owner of the Ozark Driving Institute, Mr. Gray writes contracts with companies within the trucking industry so that his students are guaranteed jobs at the end of their training. He currently works with approximately 120 companies, which pay above market value for his students because of their level of expertise. In addition to truck driving, students are also taught how to make necessary adjustments on the vehicle and how to perform minor truck repairs. Furthermore, Mr. Gray also works with re-entry programs in various prison systems across the country.

As an accomplished professional, Mr. Gray was recognized by the Rising Star Program of the State of Missouri. He also received a recognition award from Reentry Resource. In 2020, his business was named among the Best of the Midwest by Midway Media Inc. Throughout the span of his career, he is most proud to have trained truckers who live with disabilities, most notably including a person with cerebral palsy, who lacked the ability to use his right arm. Mr. Gray was able to train him in eight weeks, and the man went on to pass the exam without any restrictions. He continues to work as a truck driver today.

In accounting for his standout success, Mr. Gray credits his integrity and authenticity, as well as his commitment to his students. He is not currently affiliated with any trucking company and his students are able to finish their programs debt-free. In the coming years, Mr. Gray plans to help low-income areas by providing his training as access to better paying jobs in the future.

