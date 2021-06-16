John Hebert has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

ARUNDEL, ME, June 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — John Hebert has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Having begun working at a machine shop in 1990 as an apprentice, while attending high school and a vocational program, Mr. Hebert earned distinction proving success over many years. The passion for manufacturing and the drive for learning more, allowed being promoted through various roles as Machinist, Supervisor, and eventually Programmer. During this period, he took training courses in CAD/CAM software and served as a lead programmer, through which he spent many years progressing and learning various aspects of his profession. In 2004, Mr. Hebert was promoted to the role of supervisor and began training others in the CAD/CAM software, and later in 2009 stepped into his current position as the Engineering Manager at ARCH Global Precision – Arundel. As a qualified professional, he is certified in CAD/CAM while also certified in advanced geometric tolerance (GDT) for blueprints and lead programming training.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Hebert has been most proud to help shepherd burgeoning Manufacturing Engineers and Programmers as they advance onto their own professional journeys. Passing on his talent has not only been personally fulfilling, but it has freed him to commit his efforts to other tasks, secure in the knowledge that his co-workers could leverage his lessons to support the business. For his efforts, Mr. Hebert has been featured in articles in Modern Machine Shop Magazine, Manufacturing Engineering Magazine, MTD Magazine, and DP Technologies ESPRIT customer success story.

Mr. Hebert has attributed his professional success to his creativity, which has pushed him to explore the way things work and how to make them better. He has also been grateful for all of his colleagues, who have offered a wealth of wisdom and valuable feedback. Looking toward the future, Mr. Hebert plans to continue working towards his own advancement in the field, while helping others willing to learn, along their own path to a successful career.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.