Datamatics named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

The Market Guide reviews key service providers in the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing space. It acts as a market guide For finance leaders to navigate the various F&A BPO contracting objectives when planning to automate and digitize finance processes. The report includes how F&A BPO providers are evolving to help finance mature its operations beyond cost arbitrage opportunities by using Hyperautomation.

According to Gartner, By 2023, more than 40% of finance organizations will consolidate to a single outsourcing service provider for all F&A operations, up from 24% in 2019.

Pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in finance and in CFO mid-office & back-office. CFOs are taking advantage of Hyperautomation, IDP, AI to increase productivity, reduce cost and increase accuracy. Said Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head, Marketing & Communications, Datamatics.

Commenting on the inclusion, Navin Gupta, Executive Vice President & Head BPM Services, Datamatics, said At Datamatics, we extensively deploy intelligent process automation technology including IDP, RPA and AI/ML to deliver our services. As a result our customers faced very minimal level of disruption even during COVID times. We are happy to be part of the Gartner Market Guide for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing 2021.

Datamatics finance and accounting outsourcing services (FAO) streamline and automate CFO back-office operations, allowing CFOs to respond with greater agility to changes in the business environment. Its Intelligent Automation (IA) suite of products allows better financial control through insights and forecasts, as well as enables enterprises to manage larger transactional volumes with leaner teams, optimize cash flows while lowering revenue leakages and adopt a highly systematic approach to maintain accurate documents for financial auditing.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Click here – http://www.datamatics.com/business-process-management/finance-accounting

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) a Digital Solutions company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Technology Solutions, Business Process Management and Engineering Services powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, Europe, India, and Philippines.

