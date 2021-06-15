Meet The System Engineer Crushing It at Age 21

Ethan Juday is a 21 year old Systems Engineer & Sales Funnel Expert. At the young age of 19 he was able to make 20k in his first month of doing online marketing & made an astonishing 100k after 6 months in the industry.

Making a Name in the Industry

Ethan’s process in making a name for himself began when he was 19 years old and he first had to understand the intricate details of sales funnels. Like a scientist, Juday slowly started to study and dissect the psychology of social situations, business interactions and human conversations. Two years of research has allowed him to understand the tonality of human behavior, social movements, as well as internet sales and marketing and how to apply social engineering. While experimenting with what he’s learned in his research, he made over 100k within 6 months and assisted many individuals and companies profit over a half a million dollars in only one month. One of his clients reached out to Ethan and he transformed his faltering business into a business profiting 1.2 million dollars in 6 months. Juday had no prior experience or infrastructure and created this system through self learning, experimentation and implementation of his own ideas and research.

Obstacles Faced

Success does not come without challenges and Juday is no exception, he had to live inexpensively to fund his business ventures, so he sold all of his possessions, packed a minimal wardrobe in a backpack and traveled to the hubs of the US. New York City, Miami, Las Vegas and Silicon Valley. While Ethan’s family was an emotional support, he was not supported financially. It takes a unique individual to embrace an uncommon path but when you are trying to understand how to utilize social psychology to make a business, you make sacrifices. Juday initially stayed in horrible, but free housing with no heat, a partially finished roof, rodents and a diet of noodles and eggs. With his back against the wall and little to worry about except basic survival and research, he was forced to figure it out.

Overcoming Obstacles

Utilizing skills he obtained using Social psychology, and taking online courses he accomplished knowledge as a Certified Snapchat Advertiser, Certified In Bound Attraction Marketing, Social Media Certification from Hub Spot, Accredited by The Interactive Advertising Bureau of Europe & a Google Analytics Specialist. He earned his money working from Air BnB’s, on his laptop and while studying how humans behave in large groups and helping others grow their business to achieve great success. Using self discipline, his own intuition, gained knowledge and found resources, he allowed him to grow and achieve his goals.

Uniqueness Within the Industry

Ethan Juday coined the term Neuro Marketing and it’s completely different from how the rest of industry operates. His two year vagabond, social and internet marketing experiment allowed him to understand what works and what doesn’t. He claims that by understanding the human mind at an extremely deep level has allowed him to face incredible odds, forge new paths of understanding, obtain high amounts of success and has even allowed him to rub elbows with celebrities, network with billionaires, and socialize with successful athletes.

Juday followed the beat of his own drum, developed a strong work ethic at age 19, threw all caution to the wind, expanded his mind and found the key element to financial success in today’s digital, social marketing and networking world using human psychology.

