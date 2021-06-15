ESCOVAR is the New York Rapper Everybody is Chatting About

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — ESCOVAR is an up and coming artist who burst onto the streaming scene this year. Having always had a natural affinity for music and lyricism, the Bronx based rapper/ producer honed his talent over the years to become the artist that he is today. Although he receives creative inspiration from a number of styles, ESCOVAR combines a variety of compositional elements to form his unique sound.

To date, ESCOVAR has seventy-six releases in his SoundCloud discography. Some of his most popular tracks include the likes of ‘PACK’, amassing almost thirty-seven thousand plays, ‘Brice’, gathering over fourteen thousand plays, and ‘TRAP SEASON’, with over three thousand plays. With a growing number of followers and listeners, there is no denying the fact that ESCOVAR is developing a dedicated following of loyal fans.

Although ‘HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUT’ is technically grouped under one genre classification, each track delivers a diverse range of compositional elements that showcase ESCOVAR’s songwriting talent; from the ominous instrumental progression, catchy hook and seamlessly synchronized lyricism of ‘TRIO’, the rhythmic beat, foundational bass and atmospheric riff that combine to provide the perfect platform for the rap of ‘EAST50 TRAP NIGGA Freestyle’, to the powerful sub-bass, stylistic vocal color and ambient effects that form the immersive experience of ‘OFF THE WALL’. From the well balanced production and creative instrumentation, to the impressive vocal performance and authentic lyricism, fans of ESCOVAR, as well as those who appreciate new and creative music, will definitely want to hear this album. Make sure you follow ESCOVAR on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances!

