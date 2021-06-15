Laura Rodley Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

SHELBURNE FALLS, MA, June 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Laura Rodley with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Rodley celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware in 1955, Ms. Rodley became interested in writing at an early age. She wrote her first book when she was just 9 years old. However, it was not until several decades later that Ms. Rodley unlocked the true depth of her creative gifts. As an adult, she attended writing classes taught by memoir writer Genie Zeiger, who pushed her to continue exploring her clear passion for writing. Thus, Ms. Rodley obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Norwich University in 1997, about ten years before she would begin teaching the same craft as her former teacher and mentor: the memoir.

For the past 14 years, Ms. Rodley has taught a memoir writing class called “As You Write It,” at the Gill-Montague Senior Center in Turner Falls, Massachusetts, until the class stopped due to Covid-19. She has also edited and published seven collections featuring memoirs from fellow writers under this same title. Earlier this year, these volumes were combined to form “As You Write It: A Franklin County Anthology Volumes I-VI,” which were nominated for a Massachusetts Book Award, as well as “As You Write It, Lucky 7,” published in 2021.

A former co-curator of the “Collected Poets” series, Ms. Rodley has additionally established herself as a prolific poet. Four of her poetry chapbooks were published between 2008 and 2018: “Rappelling Blue Light,” “Your Left Front Wheel is Coming Loose,” “Turn Left at Normal” and “Counter Point.” The former two works were nominated for Massachusetts Book Awards, with “Your Front Wheel is Coming Loose” also earning a nomination for a PEN New England Award. Further career accolades for Ms. Rodley include several grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council as well as the coveted Pushcart Prize, which aims to celebrate the best works released by small, independent publishers.

She continues to hold memberships in the Wild Women’s Writers Group, the Lilly Live Writing Group and the Arizona State Poetry Society. Ms. Rodley was notably was featured in the 2002 and 2003 editions of Who’s Who in America, as well as the 2002, 2006 and 2008 editions of Who’s Who in American Women.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.