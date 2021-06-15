Karen Balske Tobin has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Registry

FRESNO, CA, June 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Karen Balske Tobin has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After a long and successful career in teaching, Ms. Tobin retired from Clovis Unified School District in Clovis, California, in 2014. Employed with the district for three decades, she spent three previous years with Fresno County Schools in Fresno, California, at Orange Center School, West Park School and Tranquility High School. A resource specialist who taught at all age levels, Ms. Tobin was renowned for her tireless work ethic and commitment to her students.

Drawing her inspiration for pursuing a job in education from her daughter, who was born deaf, Ms. Tobin resolved to educate herself on how to teach children who face significant impairments while growing up. Retuning to college to attain an additional degree so that she could better help her daughter throughout the learning process, her education helped substantially, both in her home and in her profession. Likewise committed to her community, Ms. Tobin volunteers her time by participating in various military and veteran causes.

Having distinguished herself as an honor student in high school, Ms. Tobin later studied at Illinois State University, where she attained a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1971. That same year, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, where she was commissioned as a first lieutenant before being transferred to the Reserves. As an executive officer, training officer and acting commander in the Army, she was responsible for the Women’s Army Corps Company and supervised approximately 220 women. She also provided instruction in various military areas. In addition, during her service, she tutored military dependents and attended training sessions for deaf education. Her desire to serve her country stemmed from her grandfather and two husbands, all of whom were U.S. Marines. Ms. Tobin later earned a Master of Art in educational administration and reading while teaching full-time in Fresno.

Ms. Tobin maintained her membership with the California Association of Resource throughout her teaching career. Shortly after retiring, she joined the American Legion in 2014. Two years later, she began serving as a post and district historian for Post 147, District 14, in which capacity she is responsible for distributing news throughout the community about activities, writing narratives and, among other duties, taking photos at all organization events. In recognition of her work with the American Legion, Ms. Tobin received a Recognition Award for her commitments as a district historian. She also received the CANHC Award for Special Education Service from Clovis West in 1985, a Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Teacher of Special Education Students from Fresno County in 1982. In 1980, she co-authored a handbook for the instruction of remedial reading.

Ms. Tobin’s daughter has done well in school and has been integrated into a regular school due to her mother’s continual tutoring.

